Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Our favorite heavy-duty pressure washer is just $250 with this exclusive code (save $100)

By Jenae Sitzes
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, 8:45 a.m. PT: Fixed broken merchant links, below. When it comes to keeping the outside of your home clean and presentable, there's no better tool to have at your disposal than a pressure washer. And right now, you can snag our pick for 2021's best pressure washer for a fraction of the price, an excellent get if you're looking to get your home's exterior in top shape before fall.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#List Price#Washer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Recipesthemanual.com

Walmart is Practically Giving Away this Cuisinart Gas Grill Today

Right now, Walmart has a fantastic Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill for just $247, saving you $87 on the usual price. If you’ve been tempted to embrace gas grilling for a while, you’re going to love the features available here and your bank balance is going to adore the price cut. With summer still hanging on, you don’t want to miss out so snap it up now while stock lasts.
Food & DrinksEsquire

Costco Is Putting Purchasing Limits On These Items Right Now

Costco is the place to go when you need large quantities of your favorite snacks and household items. While typically everything is fair game because of current sales and supply and demand, a select few items are being limited so everyone has a fair chance of getting their hands on what they need.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Drive Deals Roundup: 50% Off Car Covers, plus Tools, Gear, and More from Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and RevZilla

From golf carts to jet skis, if you can ride or drive it, our friends at CarCovers.com have a custom-fitted cover for it—probably at half price. The weekend is here, and it's time to hit the road! But before you do, check out some of the fantastic Friday deals we've assembled below. There's a bunch of great savings below for drivers, truckers, and riders, and plenty of great outdoor and tactical gear to finish off your summer right.
ElectronicsCNET

Don't buy a new TV at the wrong time. Here's when prices will drop

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.
ShoppingPosted by
The Kitchn

This $30 Spray Mop Has More Than 15,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings and Saves So Much Time and Money

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Everyone wants sparkling clean floors, but the truth is, not everyone has the time to get them to look that way. And let’s be honest, after a long, busy day, who has the energy? The good news is that there’s a cleaning tool that will make all your squeaky-clean dreams come true, and it’ll get the job done quickly and cheaply. Meet the Bona Stone, Tile & Laminate Floor Premium Spray Mop, an Amazon customer favorite with more than 15,000 5-star ratings. Normally priced at $39.99, it’s currently on sale for just $28.09.
ElectronicsPosted by
Family Handyman

Central Air Filter Guide

Pop quiz: What’s the leading cause of a central air conditioner breakdown? Answer: A dirty filter. Clogged and dusty filters block airflow, cause dirt to build up on the evaporator coils and ultimately can lead to motor failure. Regularly replacing your air filters is the single most important thing you can do to keep your central air conditioner running efficiently.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Today only: Save big on Roborock’s best smart vacuums

If you’ve ever wanted a Roborock smart vacuum, stop now and listen up. The company is slashing hundreds off three of its most premium models, bringing prices down to what we saw during — and in the case of the S6 MaxV, even better than — Prime Day. But you’ll have to act fast to sweep up these savings, because this offer is only good through today.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Cricut Maker Machine only $249.99 shipped (Reg. $400!)

Score this Cricut Maker Machine for the lowest price on record!. Right now, you can get this Cricut Maker Machine for only $249.99! This is regularly $399.99 so this is a great deal. Shipping is free when you use the promo code AUGSHIP at checkout.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Curtain Panels just $14.99 and under + shipping!

Need new curtains? Check out this great sale on Zulily today!. Today only, Zulily is having a big sale on curtains and you can get them for just $14.99 and under!. There are many different styles and colors to choose from and many of them are a set of two panels! This is such a great deal.
ElectronicsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Tiny, Small-Space-Friendly Humidifier You Can Use Just About Anywhere

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s never too early in the year to start using a humidifier. In fact, I’ve been known to sporadically use my own humidifier all year round. But honestly, I would use it more if it wasn’t such an inconvenient tool. (Yes, we’re going there.) Let’s face it: Humidifiers can be a hassle to set up. They’re usually pretty clunky, not to mention heavy. They can be difficult to clean — plus there’s the inevitable accidental spills to worry about. And it can be hard to remember to refill them, or bring yourself to drop what you’re doing to do so. Last but not least, they can also take up a lot of precious space, whether they’re in use or in storage. But they’re also so necessary for combatting the dry air, whether in the winter or during the rest of the year. That’s why this the small-space-friendly, portable MistAire humidifier from Pure Enrichment is such a game changer.
ElectronicsNew York Post

Make cleaning easier with 30%-off this 4-star water filtration vacuum

Quite frankly, anything that makes cleaning and completing household chores simpler and more effective is worth investing in. While traditionally properly cleaning floors has been a multi-step process that includes tasks like sweeping, vacuuming, and scraping before you can get to other tasks like mopping, there are options out there that can make all these tasks easier and quicker, leaving you with more time to spend doing the things you enjoy – with your family, out and about, or just with a good book.
ElectronicsThis Old House

The 4 Best Pressure Washers (2021 Review)

A quality pressure washer removes stuck-on dirt and mold from your home’s siding, driveway, and walkway to restore their natural appearance. While all pressure washers are designed to clean your home’s exterior, not all models come with the same features. The This Old House Reviews Team has conducted research on the best pressure washers to help you find models with a variety of features to choose from. Here are our top four selections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy