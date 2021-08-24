Differentially Private Federated Learning with Flower and Opacus
Learn how to train federated models with DP-SGD using Flower and Opacus frameworks. In a previous post, I already described what Federated Learning was and gave an example of how to use it with the Flower framework. I also showed how to scale your experiments using multiprocessing to avoid cluttering the GPU memory. This tutorial is based on the previous one so I would suggest first review it quickly if you’re new to Flower and get more context.towardsdatascience.com
