The Emotional Cost of Success

Developing your self-awareness and understanding of your zones: Comfort, Growth and Danger. Growth space is the optimal zone for learning, and is the space in which we are challenged, but are more likely to achieve success and personal growth. Explore your triggers, your frames of reference and ask where has this idea of perfection come from? Why do I feel the need to be “perfect” all the time? This may require treatment for trauma or a lot of hard “work” and personal introspection, but is so worth it, as it allows you to work through and move past the “stuff” that is blocking you, restricting you and causing you to feel inept.