New Hurtigruten Ship MS Otto Sverdrup Embarks on Maiden Voyage
Popular adventure cruise line Hurtigruten Expeditions reached a new milestone today as their third battery-hybrid powered cruise ship, MS Otto Sverdrup, embarked on its maiden voyage from Hamburg, Germany. The voyage marks the cruise line’s first year-round expedition cruises from Germany, with Hurtigruten Expeditions offering departures directly from Hamburg to the Norwegian coast. The sailing also marks Hurtigruten’s return to expedition cruising and the first in a step-by-step return to full operation for the cruise line.www.porthole.com
