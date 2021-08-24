Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

New Hurtigruten Ship MS Otto Sverdrup Embarks on Maiden Voyage

By Evan Gove
porthole.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular adventure cruise line Hurtigruten Expeditions reached a new milestone today as their third battery-hybrid powered cruise ship, MS Otto Sverdrup, embarked on its maiden voyage from Hamburg, Germany. The voyage marks the cruise line’s first year-round expedition cruises from Germany, with Hurtigruten Expeditions offering departures directly from Hamburg to the Norwegian coast. The sailing also marks Hurtigruten’s return to expedition cruising and the first in a step-by-step return to full operation for the cruise line.

