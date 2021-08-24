Random: Sakurai Terminator Reference Sparks DOOM, Fortnite And Among Us Smash Bros. Speculation

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director shared some good news for Nintendo fans during a recent interview, which is that he currently has no plans of retiring. In fact, it sounds like he's not thinking of retiring anytime soon. The creator and long-running creative director of Super Smash Bros, Sakurai is 51 years old, which is right about the age many start thinking about retirement. And it's been well-documented how much game development has taken a toll on Sakurai. Back in 2019, he revealed he was on IV drips at one point during Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's development. Knowing this context, you wouldn't blame Sakurai for hanging up the boots early or at least transitioning to something far less stressful. Again though, it doesn't sound like this is on Sakurai's mind. While Sakurai quickly admits game development is a very hard job, he's not ready to call it quits, especially when he's still in demand, which he is. While the Super Smash Bros. series could and will eventually live on without Sakurai, it's nonetheless difficult to imagine.