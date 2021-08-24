5 Tips For Planning The Best All-Girl Gateaway

Of course, we all could make changes to help us have a healthier and more fulfilling life, but trying to change too much at once can be overwhelming. Sometimes when we are trying to build good habits, we bite off more than we can chew and I end up back where we started. To make it easier to stick with new habits, it is important to start slowly with little changes that are easy to incorporate into our life. This allows us to get used to doing that task daily. Habits such as drinking a glass of water when we wake up, writing one paragraph in a journal, or reading each day. Here are 8 habits that we can incorporate into our daily routine, one at a time.