The creative process involves considering, developing, and ultimately sidelining many different ideas until settling on the path forward. You may draft something, add to it, move it around, set it aside, or even toss it. The Zelda development team purposely sought out ways to branch out from the standard formula in Breath of the Wild, and in doing so developed several concepts that only saw the light of day after the game’s release as examples of their early creative process. Now, after seeing two trailers for the highly anticipated sequel, we can see that some of the unused concepts appear to have returned as features.