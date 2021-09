Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed has fled Kabul with her husband on a US cargo jet as the Taliban took control and officially declared Afghanistan an “Islamic Emirate” on Thursday. The 36-year-old singer and songwriter, who is also an Afghan national, penned a note to her fans on Instagram. She wrote: “I had said in one of my recent interviews that I will be the ‘Last Soldier to leave the Motherland’… and interestingly enough, that is exactly what happened.”“I hope and pray as a result of the recent changes, at the very least my beautiful people will be able to...