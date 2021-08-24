Soccer Cats Open Season Thursday at Wildcat Stadium

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The No. 10 Bethel Wildcats open their season at home Thursday night hosting LSU-Shreveport with action beginning at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats are coming off a 13-3 mark while the Pilots were 12-6-1 last year. It will be the third meeting between the two programs. The Cats won 2-0 in Shreveport in February. Second period goals by Pascal Mohungsi and Sergio Baquena propelled Bethel to the victory. The only other meeting between the two was in 2019 when the teams battled to a scoreless tie in McKenzie.