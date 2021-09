Chemistry teachers have faced extraordinary challenges in preparing and running practicals in the past 18 months. Clare Sansom investigates how they have fared. If you think back to chemistry lessons at school, what do you remember most clearly? It will very often be practicals, experiments or demonstrations. My own favourite chemistry lesson was the first that I can remember: the famous demonstration of the reaction of alkali metals with water, and thence the Group 1 reactivity series. Even in the 1970s, no-one was mad enough to let a class of 11-year-olds loose with such reagents. It was demonstrated by the teacher –although not, as far as I can remember, from behind a plastic screen – and the resulting explosions and brightly coloured flames were a delight. This demo is still done in classrooms today, and if pupils want to know what happens to rubidium and caesium at the bottom of the periodic table, YouTube offers plenty of videos.