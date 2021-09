CHENEY, Kan. — Officials at Cheney State Park are hoping to have the water system up and running throughout the entire park by the weekend. This after a water pump failed forcing the park to open up the system that feeds M&M Point, Heimerman Point and Wichita Point. Because of that, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for those areas. The repairs forced a loss of pressure which necessitated the boil water advisory. Park officials say no contamination was found during the repairs but the advisory is always issued when water pressure is lost.