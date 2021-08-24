Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Duggan Selects James White As Permanent Detroit Police Chief

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 8 days ago

DETROIT (AP) – James White has been named Detroit’s police chief after serving since June 1 as an interim replacement for James Craig, who retired and is looking at a possible run at Michigan governor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ci8J1_0bbFgo2a00
James White | Credit: City of Detroit

Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday that the job now belongs to White, pending approval by the City Council.

Duggan was given three candidates to consider by the Board of Police Commissioners following a national search.

White, 53, is the latest in the line of about a dozen Detroit chiefs since 1990. Several had been forced out amid allegations of wrongdoing.

He stepped down as chair of Michigan’s Civil Rights Commission to take over as interim chief.

“To have quit that, come back here on an interim basis knowing what he had to go through, going through the (interviewing) process like everybody else with the Board of Police Commissioners, I think it just shows how much he loves the city, how much he loves this department,” Duggan said.

White joined the city’s police force in 1996. During his career, he ran the Civil Rights Integrity Bureau and was a supervisor in the 6th Precinct before Craig appointed him assistant chief in 2013.

White left the police department in August 2020 to take the civil rights post.

White said in May that his top priorities would be fighting crime, with a particular focus on speeding, “drifting,” and other traffic violations. He also said he would balance the need to uphold the law with citizens’ rights.

On Monday, he emphasized the importance of having a good relationship with Detroit residents.

“We need the community,” White told reporters. “Our community deserves excellence in policing. I’m going to support these officers, but I’m going to require that there is excellence and a drive toward excellence in policing.”

Craig announced in May that he was retiring after seven years as chief.

He was hired in 2013 by an emergency manager after the state assumed control of the financially broken city. Craig, who is Black and a native of the city, immediately set out to restore residents’ confidence in the Detroit Police Department, which had a history of civil rights abuses by officers against the city’s mostly Black population.

Last month, Craig announced the formation of an exploratory committee to look at a run for Michigan governor as a Republican.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
Person
James White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Ap#The City Council#Civil Rights Commission#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Judge Blocks Western Michigan’s Vaccine Mandate For Athletes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge on Aug. 31 blocked Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement against four female soccer players, ruling they are likely to prevail on claims it violates their constitutional religious rights. District Judge Paul Maloney in Grand Rapids, however, denied a motion...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

As Daily Bulk Pick-Up Ends In Detroit, Residents Express Concerns

(CBS DETROIT) – In just three days Detroit residents will have to wait for their assigned bulk day to bring large amounts of debris to the curb. “There’s trash over there,” said Joseph Cron, a Detroit resident. “Been there for a week, week-and-a-half. I just thought they would automatically come around and pick it up.”
Monroe, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Body of Dearborn Heights Man Recovered From Lake Erie

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — On Tuesday, Aug. 31, authorities recovered the body of a Detroit-area man who disappeared in Lake Erie over the weekend. The man was identified as Ghaleb Assaf, 59, of Dearborn Heights. Assaf entered the water from a boat, less than a mile from shore at Sterling...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS Detroit

Former EGLE Employee Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement

(CBS DETROIT) – A former employee of the Environment Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) pleaded guilty to embezzling from the state. Joseph Pettit, 49, pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement over $100,000, a felony punishable by up to 20 years and a fine of up to $50,000 or three times the value of the money or property, whichever is greater and one count of uttering and publishing, a felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison in Ingham County 30th Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 4,494 New COVID-19 Cases, 90 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,494 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 90 deaths Wednesday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 951,192 and 20,347 deaths as of Sept. 1. Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

GOP Launches Ballot Drive To Tighten Michigan Voting Laws

ANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans on Monday announced a ballot drive to tighten Michigan’s voting and election laws, backing a maneuver that would let GOP lawmakers enact the changes without Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature. The step, which had been signaled for months, was decried by Democrats and voting-rights advocates. The...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Detroit Changing Towing Rules After Corruption Probes

DETROIT (AP) – Officials in Detroit are looking at making continued changes to city towing rules after several federal corruption probes. Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Thursday that he’s asked the city’s police chief for a plan in two weeks to eliminate a decade-long practice of rotating towing duties to a list of preferred companies.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

MDOC: Michigan Prison Inmate Dies After Attack By 2 Inmates

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — An inmate at a western Michigan prison was attacked and killed over the weekend by two other inmates, correction officials said. The inmate was in his cell at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when two other prisoners walked in and attacked him with a weapon, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Sunday in a statement.
Alma, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

State Civil Rights Agency Watching Housing Dispute In Alma

ALMA, Mich. (AP) — The State Department of Civil Rights is keeping an eye on whether a mid-Michigan community grants a zoning change to allow temporary housing for teenagers who cross the southern U.S. border. Executive Director John E. Johnson Jr. said his agency has concerns that Alma might “discriminate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy