Wasn’t there a Roku/yttv kerfuffle?

By PWillis52 Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

I think YTTV is great, I use it through Xbox iPhone and iPad, works great on all three. My mother is on my account so she can watch UVA football. The built-in account sharing feature is nice.

#Kerfuffle#Roku Yttv#Xbox Iphone#Uva
