Reba McEntire Says She Actually Did Not Have COVID-19

Reba McEntire is easily one of the biggest names in country music. The Oklahoma native went from performing at the local rodeo to being one of the most well-known performers in Nashville. As much as we love following along with her singing career, the superstar has also managed to have a successful acting career in Hollywood. She's one of the few Country Music Hall of Fame members to be able to pull it off. Most singers just dabble in Hollywood like Kelly Clarkson or Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn. But like Dolly Parton, McEntire has a recognizable acting career outside of her Billboard topping singles, Grand Ole Opry performances and ACM and CMA Awards.