Reba McEntire Says She Actually Did Not Have COVID-19

By Hannah Barnes
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter telling fans earlier this month that she and boyfriend Rex Linn had contracted COVID-19, Reba McEntire is walking back that statement, telling Nancy O'Dell on Monday's Talk Shop Live that she now believes she had a different respiratory virus. "I did say that I had COVID but when I got tested my antibodies — it came up that I had not had COVID," she said, explaining that it appears she falsely tested positive for the virus.

