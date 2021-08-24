Cancel
Gordon County, GA

Gordon County Puts The Brakes On “Mega-Chicken Houses”

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon County Commissioners voted last Friday voted to temporarily halt any new zonings or permits relating to poultry operations. The Calhoun Times reported on Monday that Gordon County Commissioners are concerned with plans to build several “mega-chicken houses.” Those houses are defined as being sixty feet wide and up to six hundred feet long. Each of the houses can grow up to 300,000 birds. A company is looking to build 24 such houses in Gordon County.

