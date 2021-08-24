Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

What is the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund?

By Joe Sommerlad
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UGxL_0bbFflMC00

Boris Jonhson has been caught in a whirlwind of sleaze allegations, from questions about who paid for the redecoration of his Downing Street flat, or for his holiday in Mustique, and accusations that the Conservative Party funneled PPE contracts to cronies of theirs. Political sleaze is not a new phenomenon, from cash-for-questions under John Major to the expenses scandal under Gordon Brown, sleaze has been a part of our political landscape for a long time.But how do these allegations stack against the UK's long history of political sleaze? And, how bad is it really for the prime minister?

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

227K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
John Major
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Levelling#The Conservative Party#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

UK government complicit in Bolsonaro’s assault on Amazon, says cross-party group of 30 MPs

The UK government is complicit in Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s assault on the Amazon rainforest, a cross-party group of MPs have warned.In a letter shared with The Independent, UK politicians call on Mr Bolsonaro to urgently  “abandon [his] assault on the Amazon, its people, and the future of our planet” amid escalating levels of deforestation and harassment of indigenous groups in Brazil.“In 2019, invasions of indigenous lands rocketed by 135 per cent and deforestation surged by 85 per cent,” the letter reads.“This assault on the Amazon means that the forest now emits more carbon than it absorbs, with scientists...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson facing corruption legal battle over £4.8bn ‘levelling-up fund’ that sent cash to Tory areas

Boris Johnson is facing a corruption legal battle over whether his party has been funnelling taxpayer cash into Tory areas to give it a political advantage.The High Court will decide whether the PM's £4.8 billion "Levelling Up Fund" unlawfully and systematically sent cash to areas considered to be "of political benefit to the Conservative party".Judges agreed to hear a legal challenge brought by the Good Law Project, stating: "The grounds are arguable".The lawsuit, formally filed against Rishi Sunak, Robert Jenrick, and Grant Shapps in their government roles, could find that the centrepiece of the government's so-called "levelling-up" agenda is...
Public HealthBBC

Boris Johnson will not isolate after Covid case among staff

Downing Street says Boris Johnson will not self-isolate, after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid during a trip to Scotland. No 10 said the visit was carried out in line with Covid protocols, and the prime minister has not been in close contact with a positive case.
JobsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Patel hands ex-Taxpayers’ Alliance boss top job, as Sturgeon criticises Cambo plans

Jonathan Isaby, the former head of the right-wing campaign group which petitions for lower government spending, has been given a top taxpayer-funded job working alongside home secretary Priti Patel. The ex-CEO of the Taxpayers’ Alliance announced today he is now Ms Patel’s communications chief at the Home Office – having previously criticised government spending on communications staff, including bashing “unnecessary” PR jobs in the NHS.“Delighted to share that this week I have taken up a job in the civil service as communications private secretary to home secretary Priti Patel,” Mr Isaby, a staunch Brexiteer, said. “Excited to get started in the new role.”Elsewhere, Scotland’s first minister has called on Boris Johnson to “reassess” plans for the new Cambo oil field near Shetland following an outcry by climate campaigners. In a letter to the PM, Nicola Sturgeon said the UK government should rethink licenses for the waters around Shetland where no development had yet taken place. Make part-time furlough scheme permanent to protect workers during recessions, unions sayGovernment spending just 0.01% of GDP on fighting climate crisisKemi Badenoch ‘lined up to replace Gavin Williamson as education secretary’Former Tory minister investigated over email sent to Treasury on behalf of bank
JobsPosted by
The Independent

Former Taxpayers’ Alliance boss handed taxpayer-funded job by Priti Patel

The former head of the right-wing campaign group which campaigns for lower government spending has been given a top government job working alongside home secretary Priti Patel.Jonathan Isaby, the former chief executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, announced he was become Ms Patel’s communications chief at the Home Office.The Brexiteer – who has repeatedly railed against “wasteful” government spending – said he was “excited” to take up a new role in the civil service.“Delighted to share that this week I have taken up a job in the civil service as communications private secretary to home secretary Priti Patel in her...
PoliticsWashington Post

Boris Johnson’s Leveling Up Agenda Is Missing Something

After delivering Brexit and managing the Covid-19 pandemic, the main focus of Boris Johnson’s government has been on what he refers to as “leveling up” the U.K. economy — doing more for regions and communities that were left behind over the last half century and which provided strong support for leaving the European Union.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

UK Government boosts biomass with £4 million funding

Biomass projects throughout the UK were today awarded £4 million Government funding to boost biomass production.A total of 24 projects in the field of biomass, a renewable energy source generated from burning wood, plants and other organic matter, will receive up to £200,000The projects, from start-ups and family-run businesses to research institutes and universities, will receive funding of up to £200,000 from the Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme to produce low-carbon energy using organic materials.The projects include farming seaweed and growing algae from the by-products of whisky manufacturing. Biomass is backed by the UK’s independent Committee on Climate Change, but critics say there...
U.K.BBC

Levelling up: The seaside town debating what change is needed

Unless ministers rethink the detail of plans to reduce regional inequality and "level up" Britain, the scheme could fail whole communities, says a charity. The Salvation Army says thousands of lives could be harmed if the plans do not embrace the needs of residents. BBC News is following the fortunes...
ImmigrationTelegraph

EU governments dismiss UK's Afghan refugee target as 'PR exercise'

Britain’s pledge to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees is little more than a public relations exercise, EU governments said, before ruling out a similar target for the bloc, according to a leaked diplomatic note obtained by The Telegraph. France boasted it would take in more than the 5,000 refugees a year...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

100 civil society groups urge Boris Johnson to abandon universal credit cut

A coalition of 100 groups has urged Boris Johnson to abandon the looming cut to universal credit – claiming it will “fundamentally undermine” his stated mission to address inequality.Ending the £20-a-week uplift introduced to help claimants weather the storm of the Covid crisis will cause “immense, immediate and avoidable hardship”, the charities, unions and think-tanks said.The government plans to start phasing out the £1,040-a-year increase in universal credit and working tax credit from the end of September, based on claimants’ payment dates.Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey resisted calls this week to keep the uplift, insisting the time is right...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's Persimmon's forward sales rise 9% from pre-pandemic levels

(Reuters) - Persimmon, Britain’s No. 2 homebuilder, said on Wednesday current forward sales are up about 9% from pre-pandemic levels, allaying some fears of a cooling housing market after the partial removal of a temporary tax break. The company said its current forward sales position stood at 2.23 billion pounds...
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson's Irish Sea tunnel vision - roadworthy or pipe dream?

Dominic Cummings has described it as "the world's most stupid tunnel to Ireland". Many others agree with the prime minister's former chief adviser, that Boris Johnson's tunnel vision is a bit of a joke, pie in the sky, a vanity project. But another of Mr Johnson's former aides, Guto Harri,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy