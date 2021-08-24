Cancel
Astros Prospect Report: August 23rd

By Jimmy Price
The Crawfish Boxes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (53-41) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE) Solomon started for the Skeeters and had another good outing allowing 1 run over 5 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning when Siri stole third and scored on a wild pitch. They picked up their 2nd run in the 4th with a run scoring on another wild pitch. In the 5th, Hinojosa drove in 2 with a 2 run double. The Dodgers took the lead in the 8th scoring 4 runs off Kelly but the Skeeters responded getting 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th on a 2 run HR from Siri to take a 6-5 lead. Blanco closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning to seal the win.

