Reba McEntire Provides Major Health Update, Clarifies She Had Different Illness Than Previously Thought

In early August Reba McEntire reported she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, had COVID-19. However, on Nancy O’Dell’s “Talk Shop Live” Monday she clarified she had a different illness.

Despite suffering COVID-19 symptoms, McEntire explained to O’Dell why she was initially mistaken.

“I did say that I had COVID but when I got tested my antibodies — it came up that I had not had COVID. I had my antibodies from my vaccine. So I had all the symptoms, so I was kinda probably — I did get tested, you know the test that I had and it said that I had it but then the nurse that came and tested me for my antibodies said that I probably had the RSV virus.”

Because of the vaccine, her COVID test was seemingly a false positive. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) causes mild symptoms resembling COVID, such as low-grade fever, sore throat, coughing, and headaches. While it can be serious, it isn’t nearly as dangerous as COVID.

Despite not actually contracting the virus, Reba McEntire urges people to wear a mask and “do what you have to do, ” which refers to staying home if need be. As of Monday, McEntire told O’Dell she is “doin’ great.”

“I’m prayin’ for everybody who’s contacted it; family members, friends, I’m sure prayin’ for all of ya. ‘Cause whatever I had, it sure wasn’t fun.”

McEntire did not specify whether Linn also had RSV, though it is presumed that was the case.

Reba McEntire Talks About Upcoming Tour Dates

Recently telling Variety she is “

” Reba McEntire reports her band and crew would like everything to go as planned regarding her 2021 tour dates. However, the group wants to stay smart and remain vigilant. She and her crew are all vaccinated, but still wish to remain careful. McEntire lamented not performing for a live audience in some time.

“March the 1st a year ago was the last time I got to be in front of an audience. Except for doing the Grand Ole Opry. But as for a tour, we were down at the Strawberry Festival in Florida. And that’s the last time we were to play together in front of a live audience.”

McEntire is also hopeful to perform in Durant, Oklahoma the day after Thanksgiving before heading back to Las Vegas. “We’re doing nine shows in 15 days at Caesars. I’m hoping that all works out because we’re ready to go.”

The good news is even if McEntire postpones her tour to next year, she still plans to release a triple album this fall. The three-disc set features some of her most popular songs from the last four decades. Titled “Revived Remixed Revisited,” it includes a plethora of hits, and even new ones, such as a duet with Dolly Parton.