Old-Fashioned Pinwheel Cookies Recipe
Here at Mashed, we love discovering flavor-packed dishes courtesy of our team of recipe developers. When the recipe in question happens to be just as aesthetically pleasing, we're even happier. Kristen Carli is a registered dietitian, owner of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness, and recipe creator for Mashed. This old-fashioned pinwheel cookies recipe is her take on a classic holiday cookie. Pinwheel cookies can made with a number of filling combinations including dates and nut, according to We are not Foodies, but Carli's rendition skips both and is made with chocolate and vanilla, an iconic pairing that's easy to love.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0