Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Andy Robertson becomes latest player to sign new deal at Liverpool

By Andy Sims
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Andy Robertson is the latest Liverpool player to sign a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The Scotland left-back joins Trent Alexander-Arnold Fabinho Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk in committing his future to the Merseyside club.

Robertson, who joined the Reds from Hull in 2017, has made 177 appearances so far and won Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup winners’ medals.

The 27-year-old told the club website: “Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it’s no secret that I’m happy at this club.

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it’s always a happy time for me, for my family.

“We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.

“When you sign for a massive club – I still remember the day as if it was yesterday when I signed here and obviously you have ambitions to become a regular player for Liverpool, to win trophies for this club, to do everything else – but the way it’s gone has been excellent.

“But since the very start of my career I’ve always been one to look forward; that’s in the past, that’s something that I can sit down with the people who want to listen to me when I’ve hung up my boots and retired and I can tell them all the stories that we’ve already made.

“They’re certainly building up but I want to make more and obviously hopefully starting with this season. We want to achieve more, we want to bring hopefully more trophies, more happiness to this club.

“The only way of doing that is by working hard and having the same application that we have done since day one.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

227K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Andrew Robertson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Anfield#Merseyside#Reds#Hull#Club World Cup#Andrewrobertso5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

In full | Andy Robertson's interview on new LFC contract

Read Andy Robertson’s reaction to signing a new long-term contract with Liverpool in full now. The Reds’ left-back became the latest member of Jürgen Klopp’s squad to commit his future to the club on Tuesday. Robertson also sat down for an exclusive interview with Liverpoolfc.com at the AXA Training Centre...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Andy Robertson on Signing his New Contract: 'We Love This Club'

Liverpool have agreed a new deal with Andy Robertson to keep him at Anfield until 2026. After signing his new deal, he told Liverpoolfc.com why he decided to stay at the club. “Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it’s no secret that I’m happy at this club.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Andy Robertson knows Scotland have work to do

Captain Andy Robertson believes Scotland’s World Cup qualification hopes are in the balance ahead of their Group F game against Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday night. Steve Clarke’s side have five points from their opening three qualifiers ahead of the crunch triple-header this coming week, which includes a home game against Moldova and a visit to Austria.
Premier LeagueBBC

Andy Lonergan: Everton sign former Liverpool goalkeeper

Everton have completed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a deal until the end of the season. The 37-year-old played for the Toffees rivals Liverpool in 2019-20 and last season had spells at Stoke and West Brom. Lonergan has been signed as an experienced back up option. "We...
Hair Carefemalefirst.co.uk

Exclusive: Former footballer Chris Waddle reveals the secret behind his iconic mullet

It is a haircut that became as famous as the footballer who modelled it and now Chris Waddle has revealed there was a secret behind his famous mullet. Speaking exclusively to Female First at a VO5 event, former England and Tottenham winger Waddle revealed there was a superstitious reason behind his famous haircut, with his decision to remove it before the 1990 World Cup finals backfiring as he missed a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out against West Germany.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Liverpool complete signing of Newcastle attacker Bobby Clark

Liverpool have completed the signing of Newcastle United attacker Bobby Clark. "Liverpool FC have completed the signing of Bobby Clark from Newcastle United. "The 16-year-old joins the Reds' Academy set-up after his switch from the Tyneside club was finalised on Thursday. "Clark operated as an attack-minded midfielder for Newcastle's youth...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Andy Robertson: I’ll be fit and ready for Chelsea

The left-back missed Liverpool’s opening two games of the Premier League season due to ankle ligament damage, but was back in the matchday squad as an unused substitute for last weekend’s 2-0 win over Burnley. And he expects to be available for the upcoming clash with Thomas Tuchel’s side at...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Klopp coy on Liverpool recall for Robertson against Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is coy about his plans for left-back against Chelsea tomorrow. Andrew Robertson is fit to return, though Klopp has been pleased with Kostas Tsimikas so far this season. He said, "I am really happy with how Kostas Tsimikas has performed in the last two games and...
Diseases & Treatmentsfourfourtwo.com

Denis Law joins some famous names who are battling dementia

Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law has been diagnosed with dementia. The 81-year-old says he has “‘mixed dementia’, which is more than one type of dementia, in my case, this being Alzheimer’s and Vascular dementia”. Law is not alone in battling the condition, with the Football Association supporting two...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool tie down ANOTHER important first-team star as Andrew Robertson signs a new long-term contract until 2026, following deals for Virgil van Dijk and Co... and Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah could be next!

Andrew Robertson has become the latest in an increasingly long line of Liverpool players to commit his future to Anfield with a new long-term deal. The Scotland left-back, who will be in contention to start Saturday’s showdown with Chelsea after recovering from an ankle issue, signed a long-term deal in January 2019 after making outstanding progress following his £10million move from Hull City in 2017.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Taylor Booth becomes the latest American starlet to make his debut for Bayern Munich after impressing Julian Nagelsmann... but former Tottenham target is yet to sign a new deal

Taylor Booth became the latest USA prospect to make his debut for Bayern Munich this week. The 20-year old midfielder came on as a substitute in the 12-0 German Cup rout of Bremer on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Chris Richards, Julian Green and Landon Donovan as US imports to have played for Bayern.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Liverpool Reportedly Set to Lose Sporting Director Michael Edwards

Liverpool’s summer transfer window has been marked less by the signing of new players and more by the extending of contracts for their existing stars, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho Tavares, and Andy Robertson all agreeing new deals. As the summer nears its end, though, we...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Exclusive: Origi Wants To Leave Liverpool

In an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Divock Origi wants to leave the club in search of "more playing opportunities". The Belgian journalist revealed that the Liverpool striker and his entourage are searching for a solution that would see him end his Anfield...
Celebritieschatsports.com

Loved from Merseyside to Tyneside: Terry McDermott will be backed all the way in dementia battle with diagnosis a reminder of cherished memories from a life of silverware and laughter

Terry McDermott was at Anfield on Saturday and, the weekend before, St James’ Park. Those supporters of Liverpool and Newcastle who waved, hollered, smiled and sang towards him knew nothing of his dementia diagnosis. He does not, then, need tributes such as this to know just how loved and respected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy