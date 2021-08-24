Easy Beer Cheese Sauce Recipe

What do you get when you combine beer and cheese? One of the most amazing sauces that you've ever had the pleasure of eating. This delicious beer cheese sauce is perfect to whip up any time of year, but one particular event that comes to mind is for a football tailgate or Super Bowl Sunday. The great part about this recipe is that it takes just a couple minutes to prep and then around nine minutes to cook. So, if you don't want to mess around in the kitchen all day long, we have something that will still taste incredible, but doesn't require a lot of hard work. (We call that a win-win in our book!)