From our readers
Kenny Parlet may be a former pre-med student at UCLA. I am a graduate of UC Berkeley with a degree in Genetics. I also hold a Masters Degree in health care and believe, as Kenny also claims, in rigorous peer-reviewed studies and evidence-based practices. I do not accept the words of reporters and mayors. I do pay attention to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC has invested millions of dollars over decades, and employed world experts to give us the best recommendations available at any time. Kenny doesn’t tell us who his sources are, but I will share mine.www.record-bee.com
Comments / 0