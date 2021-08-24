Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kewanee, IL

A look at Kewanee history from the Star Courier Files

Star Courier
 8 days ago

Martin Engineering in Neponset hosted congressional candidate Andrea Zinga Wednesday. She spoke to a lunchtime gathering of company employees and toured the Neponset facility. Seniors Whitney Thompson and Brittany Rose are candidates for football queen at Galva High School. The queen will be crowned at the halftime of tonight's game with Carthage. The contest is sponsored at the first home game of the season by the Galva Lions Club.

www.starcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, IL
City
Spaulding, IL
Kewanee, IL
Government
City
Galva, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kewanee, IL
City
Neponset, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Vocational Rehabilitation#The Star Courier Files#Martin Engineering#Galva High School#The Galva Lions Club#The Kewanee Ffa Alumni#Kewanee High School#Penn Prest#The U S Navy#The Naval Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy