Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middletown, CT

Liu Explores Racial Equity in School Funding as NAEd/Spencer Postdoctoral Fellow

wesleyan.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile teaching in New York City public and charter schools that served low-income, students of color, Roseann Liu and her fellow educators would frequently purchase basic resources such as paper, books, and classroom manipulatives for their students out of their own pockets. Students learned from outdated textbooks and teachers hungered for professional development opportunities.

newsletter.blogs.wesleyan.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
State
Pennsylvania State
Middletown, CT
Society
Middletown, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Education Law#Formal Education#School Districts#School Funding#The Education Law Center#Research For Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

2 school employees in Missouri sue over racial equity training

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two Springfield school employees are suing the district over its mandatory racial equity training, which they contend violates their rights and is an “unconstitutional condition of employment.”. The federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Jennifer Lumley, a records secretary for the special services department, and Brooke...
Educationyouthtoday.org

Racial justice and equity in education grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Racial Justice, Equity, Education, Minority Students, Youth Devel. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!
EducationWicked Local

State higher ed officials working on 10-year racial equity plan

State higher education officials are working to develop a 10-year strategic plan setting racial equity goals and objectives, with a survey of students, faculty and staff across public colleges and universities coming this fall as an early step in the process. "We believe that starting with this system-wide survey and...
CollegesBoston Globe

Campus surveys to launch higher ed racial equity plan

State higher education officials are working to develop a 10-year strategic plan setting racial equity goals and objectives, with a survey of students, faculty, and staff across public colleges and universities coming this fall as an early step in the process. “We believe that starting with this system-wide survey and...
Macon County, ILHerald & Review

Community Foundation to receive racial equity training

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County is one of only 13 community foundations nationwide to be chosen to receive Community Foundation Racial Equity Training from ABFE. The organization, established in 1971 as the Association of Black Foundation Executives, is a membership-based philanthropy that advocates for investments in Black...
Madison, WIChannel 3000

MMSD tackling racial equity head on

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metro School District is trying to tackle racism head on. They’re taking a daring new approach during a time when school curriculums are under a great deal of scrutiny. MMSD’s 2021-2022 budget lays out a plan for the district to dismantle “white supremacy culture,” help...
Educationchronicle-independent.com

Letter: Equity in public schools

During the current national debate about how equity and diversity are addressed in public schools, it has become apparent that many people do not understand the concept of equity and what equity actually means in a public school setting. There appears to be strong misperception that equity means artificially forcing equal outcomes and eliminating merit. This just isn’t accurate.
Richmond, VArichmond.edu

Law School Announces Bridge to Practice Fellows

The University of Richmond School of Law is proud to announce the Class of 2021 Bridge to Practice Fellows. This post-graduate fellowship is a launch pad to career success for students, opening doors to government and public interest law. To support recent graduates interested in careers in the public sector, Richmond Law provides four months of funding and enhanced career support as part of the fellowship program. Recipients have pursued positions with the International Criminal Tribunal, the United States Congress, the Federal Public Defender, and more.
Lincoln, NEDaily Nebraskan

Upcoming E.N. Thompson Forum season to focus on racial equity and action

The E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues is returning with a new season for the 2021 academic year that focuses on racial equity and action. The season, titled “Moments of Reckoning: Global Calls for Racial Equity and Action,” will include five speaking events as well as student panels, classroom visits and discussions.
San Diego, CAsdfoundation.org

What is Racial Equity?

With a rise in awareness of the disparities that exist between communities based on race and ethnicity, there’s interest in discussing racial equity and social change. However, even as the subject of racial equity enters the discussion, there’s still confusion around what it means and why it’s so important. Defining...
Advocacycitizensjournal.us

Teacher Boasts He Has 180 Days To Turn Students Into ‘Revolutionaries’ But Doesn’t Want To Explain To Project Veritas

A public school teacher in California has boasted of his work in using the 180 days of a public school year to turn students into “revolutionaries.”. The undercover interview was obtained by Project Veritas, James O’Keefe’s journalistic organization that obtains exclusive interviews undercover, and reveals some stunning comments. See the...
Fayetteville, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

Danyelle Musselman, an eloquent advocate for racial equity in Fayetteville schools

Lots of people are on the Muss Bus for Eric Musselman’s work as Razorback basketball coach. Another good reason might be his family co-pilot, wife Danyelle Musselman. Her moving account of experiences growing up as a Black person and the need to be sensitive to racial issues has drawn deserved attention. PS: She also endorsed the district’s adoption of a mask rule during the pandemic.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

The Value of the IB Education at British International School

In addition to providing academic and social stimulation and years of growth opportunities, a child’s education prepares them for future higher education and, eventually, a career. Different educational approaches work best for different families, but it’s the International Baccalaureate (IB) education that consistently sets a student apart, says Anique Seldon, director of admissions, marketing and communications at the British International School of Chicago, South Loop (BISC-SL).
Boston, MAhbs.edu

Mobilizing Private Sector Action for Racial Equity in Milwaukee: SE Summer Fellow Zach Komes (MBA 2022)

The HBS Summer Fellows Program enables students to apply their classroom training as they explore career opportunities in roles or regions where compensation is generally lower than the traditional MBA level. This summer, we are connecting with some of our 59 Social Enterprise Summer Fellows, who are working around the world to develop skills and knowledge while having significant responsibility and high impact.
SocietyWashington Post

We Can’t Educate Our Way to Racial Economic Equity

Last month, Senate Democrats released a $3.5 billion budget package that they hope to pass alongside a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill later this summer. Advocates for educational equity applauded the specter of free community college and a long-overdue expansion of the Pell program that has, for decades, formed the cornerstone of college access for Black students. The inclusion of training dollars in the infrastructure legislation is key to making good on the bill’s economic — and equity — intent.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Teaching Tuesday: Student Engagement in Remote Teaching and Learning Environments

Imagine you are starting a virtual lesson. You turn on your camera and you hear the ping of students joining class, but instead of a student's face, all you see is a black box with a name. The human connection of hearing a voice and seeing a face is important to teachers and students. Teaching during the pandemic has challenged educators with overcoming the black box phenomenon.
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

Racial equity workshop planned for Tuesday

CANTON – Stark Community Foundation is offering free community access to the Racial Equity Institute’s virtual Groundwater workshop 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Zoom. The Groundwater workshop is a three-hour introduction to racial equity that uses stories and data to present a perspective that shows how racism is fundamentally structural in nature. By examining characteristics of modern-day racial inequity, the workshop introduces participants to an analysis that most find immediately helpful and relevant.
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

Symposium explores how the built environment can advance social equity

UNIVERSTY PARK, Pa. — Penn State is hosting a virtual symposium Sept. 23-24 that will explore how architects and designers in related disciplines can gain a better understanding of the impact the built environment has on shaping society’s inequalities, how the decisions they make as design professionals have consequences, and how they can help bring about better social equity in an increasingly polarizing world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy