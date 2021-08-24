Liu Explores Racial Equity in School Funding as NAEd/Spencer Postdoctoral Fellow

The University of Richmond School of Law is proud to announce the Class of 2021 Bridge to Practice Fellows. This post-graduate fellowship is a launch pad to career success for students, opening doors to government and public interest law. To support recent graduates interested in careers in the public sector, Richmond Law provides four months of funding and enhanced career support as part of the fellowship program. Recipients have pursued positions with the International Criminal Tribunal, the United States Congress, the Federal Public Defender, and more.