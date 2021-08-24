Liu Explores Racial Equity in School Funding as NAEd/Spencer Postdoctoral Fellow
While teaching in New York City public and charter schools that served low-income, students of color, Roseann Liu and her fellow educators would frequently purchase basic resources such as paper, books, and classroom manipulatives for their students out of their own pockets. Students learned from outdated textbooks and teachers hungered for professional development opportunities.newsletter.blogs.wesleyan.edu
