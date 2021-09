Healthcare IT is on the cusp of finally realizing the long-discussed, much-hyped, yet ever-elusive promise of true interoperability. Why now? Because of the cloud, and cloud vendors’ embrace of open standards in their APIs. The cloud also offers other potential benefits to healthcare IT – for instance, wider use of AI and robust analytics – but the real game-changer will be widespread system interoperability. In this podcast, PatientKeeper CTO John Kelly discusses how the migration of health IT to the cloud will make the vast trove of patient data that has been digitized over the past decade more broadly accessible and clinically useful.