WATCH: Jordan Klepper Confronts Anti-Vax Protesters in NYC

Instead of posting pictures of herself at the “Stop Asian Hate” march via Instagram, Rihanna showed solidarity with other demonstrators and held up her own sign. At the beginning of 2021, violent crimes against the Asian population in the United States of America were the order of the day after the then US President Donald Trump used the inflationary term “China virus” in his speech. Fights and assassinations were the result, whereupon millions of people worldwide took to the streets or expressed their condolences to their fellow human beings online and stood against those who uttered racist remarks.