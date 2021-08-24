WATCH: Jordan Klepper Confronts Anti-Vax Protesters in NYC
The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper didn't have to go far to find anti-vaccine protestors. In a new man-on-the-street segment, Klepper confronted a group of protestors in New York City who gathered to speak out against Mayor Bill de Blasio's new indoor vaccine mandate. As protestors spouted misinformation and conspiracy theories, Klepper eagerly egged on "these anti-vax mandate health nuts," exposing the deep flaws in their arguments.www.primetimer.com
Comments / 17