Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Fiscal Year 2022 City Council Budget Workshops Continue

Posted by 
Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjbpU_0bbFbwg700

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The fifth of six City Council workshops to discuss the Fiscal Year 2022 proposed annual operating and capital budget will be held Tuesday, August 24, at 9:00 A.M. in City Hall Council Chambers. At this workshop, Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and the City Council will be presented with the proposed budget for Parks & Recreation, Libraries, Neighborhood Services, Asset Management, and Aviation Departments.

The Fiscal Year 2022 proposed budget totals $1.2 billion and is scheduled to be adopted by the Mayor and City Council on September 7, 2021. The FY 2022 budget would take effect on October 1.

The budget addresses the Mayor and City Council's community priorities and focuses on basic city services. It provides substantial investment in street reconstruction and maintenance, public safety, parks, and neighborhood services improvements.

One additional budget workshop is scheduled for August 26.

The public is welcomed to attend these workshops.

The FY 2022 Proposed Budget in its entirety can be found at: www.cctexas.com/financial-transparency and https://www.cctexas.com/budget2022

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3837.

This budget workshop can also be viewed live on any of the following City communication channels:

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email at robertg8@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

168
Followers
705
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budget#Fiscal Year#The City Council#Parks Recreation#Libraries#Aviation Departments#City Council#Americans#Spectrum Channel 1300#Grande Channel 20#At T Uverse Channel 99
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Will Hollywood abandon Texas over abortion law?

Texas's controversial new abortion law could have a chilling effect on the film industry there, as some Hollywood heavyweights — including Patricia Arquette — call for a boycott of the state. Several entertainers took to social media in the wake of the Supreme Court's refusal in a 5-4 decision on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy