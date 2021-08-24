Fiscal Year 2022 City Council Budget Workshops Continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The fifth of six City Council workshops to discuss the Fiscal Year 2022 proposed annual operating and capital budget will be held Tuesday, August 24, at 9:00 A.M. in City Hall Council Chambers. At this workshop, Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and the City Council will be presented with the proposed budget for Parks & Recreation, Libraries, Neighborhood Services, Asset Management, and Aviation Departments.

The Fiscal Year 2022 proposed budget totals $1.2 billion and is scheduled to be adopted by the Mayor and City Council on September 7, 2021. The FY 2022 budget would take effect on October 1.

The budget addresses the Mayor and City Council's community priorities and focuses on basic city services. It provides substantial investment in street reconstruction and maintenance, public safety, parks, and neighborhood services improvements.

One additional budget workshop is scheduled for August 26.

The public is welcomed to attend these workshops.

The FY 2022 Proposed Budget in its entirety can be found at: www.cctexas.com/financial-transparency and https://www.cctexas.com/budget2022

This budget workshop can also be viewed live on any of the following City communication channels:

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99

