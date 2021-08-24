Caribou Shares Dog-Tastic Video for New Song “You Can Do It”

Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has shared an energetic new song, “You Can Do It,” whose lyrics mainly consist of the song’s title being repeated over and over again. It sounds like a song well suited for a sporting event. “You Can Do It” is accompanied by a video that is sure to rankle die-hard cat people—it simply features lots of shots of dogs running and jumping and looking adorable and cool. Richard Kenworthy of Shynola directed the canine clip. Watch it below, followed by Caribou’s previously announced North American tour dates, which kick off in November.