Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said that he would be "happy to stay" in town with free agency looming next offseason. Brian McTaggart of MLB.com provided the quotes. “You never know, man. Obviously, I do not have a contract with the Astros for next year. Who knows? If they want to keep me here, I’ll be happy to stay here. If they don’t see me here long term, I’ll go play for somebody else. That decision is out of my hands. The only thing that’s in my hands is the way I perform on the field and the way I help my team win ballgames.”