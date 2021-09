Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the ring after a two-year layoff when he takes on WBA welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas. The bout will be the main event of the pay-per-view event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 42-year-old Pacquiao is regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. He is the only eight-division world champion, winning 12 major world titles, and is the only boxer to hold world championships across four decades. Cuban born Ugas, 35, has held the WBA (Super) welterweight title since January 2021.