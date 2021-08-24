1 dead after small plane crash into Missouri corn field

AVOCA, Pa. (AP) — A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, killing the pilot. The crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m., authorities said. The pilot was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911. The pilot was identified as Andy Travnicek of Hampton, New Hampshire. The plane was heading north when it suddenly veered to the left “for reasons unknown,” crashed into the grass and caught fire, said the airport director, Carl Beardsley. The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform Saturday at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow. Pocono Raceway expressed “deepest condolences” to the pilot’s family. It said it decided to hold the airshow as scheduled “after much consideration and with the support of the GEICO Skytypers.” The National Transportation Safety Board said it’s investigating the crash. (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)