September 1, 2021 - Poshmark Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand consumer items, will participate in Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference on Sept. 14. Manish Chandra, Poshmark founder and CEO, will join the fireside chat at the conference. The webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available live at investors.poshmark.com. The CEO and CFO of The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods, will also participate in the fireside chat.