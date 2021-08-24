Five Subtle Techniques of the Caeleb Dressel 50 Freestyle Olympic Victory

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCourtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder. It is a marvel to watch Caeleb Dressel swim. He does many things better and faster than any other swimmer in history. Mostly because of his incredible propulsion off the blocks and a fast dolphin kick, he beats everyone on the start…by a lot! I love his high octane, vertical recovery with full forward extension of the arms at entry, his forceful hand entry with fingers and thumbs squeezed together, his semi-deep pull, his fast stroke rate and his outrageously strong kick. He also uses some different techniques throughout the race that are not so obvious.

