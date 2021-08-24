Woman suffers serious injuries after three-car crash near Shrewsbury

(Elrosa MN-) A Pennock man has died of injuries suffered in a crash west of Elrosa two weeks ago. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 5:49 a.m. Sunday August 15th a passerby discovered a burned overturned vehicle in a corn field off of a "T" intersection on County Road 13 in Lake George Township. The driver appeared to have been ejected and was located a short distance away. The driver, 41-year-old James Jones was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment, but Jones died of his injuries on Sunday. The sheriff's department listed Jones as being from Pennock, but his funeral announcement said Jones was from Belgrade. The exact time of the crash is unknown.