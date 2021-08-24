Cancel
Woman suffers serious injuries after three-car crash near Shrewsbury

By David Stubbings
Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has been seriously injured in a three-car crash on the A49 at Dorrington. Firefighters had to cut one person free after the collision a few miles south of Shrewsbury, shortly before 9am on Tuesday. A total of four people - including two children - were injured in the...

www.shropshirestar.com

#Traffic Accident#Shrewsbury#Royal Shrewsbury Hospital#Church Stretton
