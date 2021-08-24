Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Fear, Risk and a Life-Saving Vaccine

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has fears, and those fears are rarely based on facts. People regularly put unknown and potentially damaging substances into their bodies, yet those substances don't fuel the same fear as the vaccine. Not getting vaccinated means asking others to assume the risk brought on by the anti-vaxxer's fear. If...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
Autism
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

8,900 May Have Received Fake COVID-19 Vaccines, Injected With Saline Instead

Nearly 9,000 people in Germany may need to be vaccinated again after a nurse swapped out COVID-19 vaccines for a saline solution. The German nurse is currently being investigated after she admitted to replacing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for a saltwater solution to cover up dropping a vial.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Who can make you get a COVID vaccine?

Millions of Americans have chosen not to get a coronavirus vaccine. But with the shots readily available and virus cases ticking back up in parts of the country, a growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some form of a vaccine requirement. Under many of these orders,...
PharmaceuticalsSlate

What Are the Possible Side Effects of Vaccine Booster Shots?

Beginning as soon as Sept. 20, booster Moderna and Pfizer shots will become available all over the U.S. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pointed out, vaccines’ effectiveness wanes over time, so U.S. health authorities now urge everyone to get a booster shot eight months after being fully vaccinated. (At first, the recommendation was issued only for immunocompromised people). And while some argue about whether there is a real need for booster shots, particularly when other countries haven’t had enough vaccines for a first round, others are hesitant because of the potential side effects. After all, many people experienced rough side effects from their second shot—and not everyone can afford to take a couple of days off to recuperate. So, what do we know about side effects from a third dose of the COVID vaccine?
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Vaccine Mandates Will Come Here Now, Say Experts

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

Risks of the Delta Variant for Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated People

The U.S. is experiencing another spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations driven by the emergence of the Delta variant. A large majority of new hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are occurring among unvaccinated people. A new. shows that since July 26, there have been only 6,587 reports of breakthrough infections...
PharmaceuticalsHolland Sentinel

My Take: Real answers about the COVID-19 vaccines

As healthcare providers, we understand that long periods of difficulty, like the past 18 months, can result in a deep sense of uncertainty in many of us. So it is understandable that many members of our community have real, legitimate questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. With over 340 million COVID-19...
Pharmaceuticalskjzz.org

Vaccine Mandates: Who Can Require Proof Of The Shot?

Vaccine-mandate-legal-explainer-show-lg-20210810.mp3. The coronavirus continues to trend in the wrong direction in Arizona with the delta variant being the dominant strain. The state health department reported 2,582 new infections Aug. 10. That’s almost 400 more cases than Aug. 9 — and another in a string of days with more than 2,000 new cases.
Public HealthMerced Sun-Star

Unvaccinated people face more than double the risk of COVID reinfection, CDC says

A new study of hundreds of Kentucky residents reveals more real-world data that shows COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection against reinfection than natural immunity. Among nearly 740 people who previously had tested positive for the coronavirus, those who remained unvaccinated were more than twice as likely to contract COVID-19 again than people who were fully vaccinated.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

COVID infection vs. COVID vaccine: Which protects you longer?

A new study suggests that antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine fade faster than antibodies created by COVID-19 infection, Reuters reports. Doctors at one of the biggest health centers in Israel found that protective antibody levels drop among those who received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer faster than they do in COVID-19 survivors, according to Reuters.
Public Healthskepchick.org

No Joe Rogan, Vaccines Won’t Turn COVID-19 Into a Super Virus

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. It’s a day ending in “y” so I guess Joe Rogan has said some dumb shit that will get people killed. Again. Let’s have a look. I’ve started seeing this...
Public Healthmoney.com

5 Ways Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine Could Cost You Money

As cases climb and lockdowns loom once again, everyone from doctors to Instagram influencers are frantically trying to convince Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, the movement has focused largely on incentives — to get needles in arms, officials have promised free beer, discount concert tickets and even $100 payments to people who get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.

