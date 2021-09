Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts’ commitment to audiences with disabilities continues, experimenting with multi-sensory work in an outdoor setting and creating spaces that are socially inclusive and welcoming. Coming the weekend of September 17-19, as part of its Restart Stages initiative, is Big Umbrella Outdoors – a three-day ticketed festival offering performances of music, theater, art, and dance for children on the autism spectrum and their families. The 2021 programming is an extension of the 2018 Big Umbrella Festival – an international endeavor, and the first of its kind, to offer performances across NYC and to gather arts professionals from across the globe to share the best practices for serving this specific audience and its unique requirements.