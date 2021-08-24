Eagles Will Follow Similar Script Against the Jets
The Eagles will finish off the 2021 preseason portion of their schedule on Friday night when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey. The Eagles will enter the game without many injuries to key players to speak of and that is seemingly a prime objective of new head coach Nick Sirianni. The team will instead rely on joint practice sessions with the Jets this week to get a better look at their top talent, saving the preseason tilt to watch younger players who are battling for roster spots.973espn.com
Comments / 0