SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — While throngs of people still remain, trying to get on evacuation flights out of Kabul, President Joe Biden is sticking to the deadline. “We are currently on a pace to finish by August 31. The sooner we can finish the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops,” he said Tuesday afternoon. Outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Taliban is patrolling and no longer allowing Afghan citizens inside. “The completion by August 31 depends upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allowing access to the airport,” said President Biden. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy...