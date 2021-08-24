Cancel
Havana Smoke & Reserve, Novelty House Rooftop set for uptown debut

By Jennifer Thomas
Charlotte Business Journal
 8 days ago
“It’s just the time for us to open," says Ian Jones. His concepts Novelty House Rooftop and Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club are set to debut in uptown this Thursday after 15-months of delays.

