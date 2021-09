"Hell's Kitchen" is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on television. As per The Things, the show is as real as it gets, with no meddling involved, and there's no script to follow. Participants are always expected to rise up to the culinary challenges they face in front of the camera. The series is also pretty strict about the chefs it recruits, with Gordon Ramsay explaining how much he dislikes those that try to compete with limited experience. "They think they can cook because they hosted a dinner party," he said.