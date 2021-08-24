Cancel
Many businesses are over- and under-spending on security

By Sead Fadilpašić
Itproportal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll businesses should spend money and resources on cybersecurity, to protect their operations and ensure a profitable future. But how much should they actually spend?. According to a new report from analysts at Nucleus Research, most organizations either overspend or underspend on cybersecurity solutions. The report proposes a formula businesses can use to determine exactly how much money they should be spending on cybersecurity.

