Workiva can bring an organization together by centralizing data from just about any source. New Relic monitors telemetry data to offer useful insights on key issues. As more of the economy goes digital, plenty of companies are making the switch and end up generating significant amounts of data. Managing all that new data becomes a hassle, but it's only a small part of the broader challenge. These organizations have begun to realize that their data has real underlying value. For instance, they are finding that it can be extremely useful to monitor worker performance in ways the client companies never considered, and link tasks of thousands of employees in new ways that make operations even more efficient.