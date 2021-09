With a lot up in the air lately, it's more important than ever to have the best desk for kids to help them focus on schoolwork and after-school projects. As well we know, children can struggle with attention span, especially when faced with tasks they don't want to do—such as the structured, repetitive tasks associated with schoolwork. What can you do to make homework more fun? A new desk can add a spark to study-time and can help foster a feeling of independence.