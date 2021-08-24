Cancel
FBI searching Woodlawn Springs area

Kentucky Standard
 8 days ago

UPDATED at 10:28 a.m. — FBI agents conducted early-morning searches of three Woodlawn area homes Tuesday as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. About 15-20 agents and members of the evidence response teams were searching the grounds and interiors of the homes, and access to the...

www.kystandard.com

