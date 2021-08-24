FBI searching Woodlawn Springs area

The feds have kicked off a search for Crystal Rogers—who disappeared over six years ago—in a Woodlawn Springs subdivision of Bardstown, Kentucky, that has a connection to the missing woman’s ex-boyfriend. “We are looking for any evidence that can provide clarity on what happened to Crystal,” said FBI spokesman Timothy Beam. Residents in the subdivision aren’t considered suspects, Beam said, but records reportedly show that more than a dozen homes in the area were built by a company that’s owned by Rogers’ then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, who’s been named as the main suspect in the case. Last year, cops searched Houck’s home. Rogers went missing in July 2015, and Houck, who has not been charged with a crime, told cops that she disappeared after they had gone to bed together. “Rogers is the mother of five children and is not known to go anywhere without her children,” the FBI said last year when the agency took over the investigation.