The MLB 2021 regular season is almost over, and teams are making a push for the postseason. The Washington Nationals, who have a record of 55-74, are in fourth place in the NL East, sitting 15.0 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves. While the Nats can most likely count themselves out of the playoff race, it will be interesting to see how the National League standings shake out over the last month of regular season play.