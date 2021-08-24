Cancel
Kevin Lee believes he is already a top-five fighter in the UFC welterweight division

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee believes that he is already a top-five fighter in the UFC welterweight division. Lee makes his return to the Octagon after nearly 18 months away from the cage when he fights Daniel Rodriguez this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 35. After losing by submission to current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in his last fight, Lee decided that he will be moving back up to 170lbs. He fought in the welterweight division back in 2019 when he lost via submission to Rafael dos Anjos. Despite not having a win in the division, however, Lee believes that he is already one of the top-five fighters in the UFC welterweight division.

