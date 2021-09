A company is recalling one lot of a prescription topical solution after testing showed it to be “super potent” and potentially fatally toxic, according to the FDA. Teligent Pharma is recalling the lot of Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4% which comes in 50ml screw cap glass bottles, after testing found it to be “super potent,” the FDA said, and use of the super potent solution would result in a higher than intended dose.