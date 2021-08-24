Cancel
A recent Halo Infinite leak allegedly shows off over 30 helmets

By Lauren Sayles
pcinvasion.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs time goes by, we are getting closer to the highly anticipated launch of Halo Infinite. So far, fans have seen glimpses of gameplay and small development updates, including one that informed players that Forge and co-op modes will not be ready for launch. Even so, fans have not learnt much about cosmetics yet for Halo Infinite. Now, thanks to a new leak, we may have been given a first glimpse of what the cosmetics in the upcoming title could look like. A leak showcasing some of the helmets that may feature in Halo Infinite has come to light.

