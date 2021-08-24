Cancel
CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears for Afghanistan grow

By NOMAAN MERCHANT, JAMEY KEATEN - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

The director of the CIA met with the Taliban’s top political leader in Kabul, an official said Tuesday, as more reports emerged of abuses in areas held by the fighters, fueling concerns about Afghanistan's future and the fate of those racing to leave the country before the looming U.S. withdrawal.

