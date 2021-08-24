Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers Complete 2nd Wave of Cuts

By Schuyler Callihan
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday evening the Panthers made three cuts by waiving defensive lineman Walter Palmore, WR Krishawn Hogan, and offensive lineman Marquel Harrell. Early Tuesday morning, the Panthers announced the final two roster moves ahead of today's 4 p.m. deadline by waiving defensive linemen Kendall Donnerson and Caraun Reid. Donnerson recorded two...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caraun Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Steelers#American Football#Wr Krishawn Hogan#Bank Of America Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Panthers roster hopefuls who could get cut for waiver wire pickups

Which Carolina Panthers players might be on the chopping block even if they make the 53-man roster when the team scours the waiver wire?. This is a nervous time of year for players across the league waiting for their roster fate. They cannot do any more to convince the primary decision-makers, so it’s just a case of being patient and waiting for the confirmation call either way.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer was ‘choked up’ by Gardner Minshew trade

Gardner Minshew and Urban Meyer didn’t work together for very long, but it certainly appears that the quarterback endeared himself to the head coach. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday after the quarterback lost the starting job to first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer admitted making the trade was tough, and he actually choked up a little bit when delivering the news to Minshew.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Panthers: Live 53-man roster tracker and 2021 cuts

Keep up to date with all the roster moves made by the Carolina Panthers in the coming days with our live tracker. The Carolina Panthers are getting ready to trim down their roster ahead of the 2021 season. This is a process that began after their impressive preseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a total of seven players shown the door the following day.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Carolina Panthers players on the chopping block ahead of second cuts

Which Carolina Panthers players could find themselves on the chopping block as the organization prepares to reveal their second round of cuts?. The time is almost approaching for the Carolina Panthers to declare their next round of cuts. Those in power have until Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80 players, which will see some dreams of earning a spot on the team came to an abrupt halt in the latest part of the preparation process.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Adam Schefter Offers Insight Into Why Patriots Released Cam Newton

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Many NFL reporters this week will chime in on the Cam Newton release. And plenty of them will offer newsworthy information. However, as always, ESPN’s Adam Schefter probably will be the top insider to follow in the coming days.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Panthers Cut Seven Players

The Carolina Panthers announced that they have cut six more players from their roster on Saturday after already cutting K Joey Slye earlier in the day. The full list of players who were cut by the Panthers includes:. S Doug Middleton. T Martez Ivy. LB Paddy Fisher. LB Jonathan Celestin.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLArrowhead Pride

2 waived former Chiefs have been claimed by new teams

Two former members of the Kansas City Chiefs who were waived at the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday were successfully claimed on Wednesday — cornerback BoPete Keyes and defensive end Tim Ward. NFL Network’s Tom Pellissero tweeted out the full list of successful claims:. Keyes is now a member of the...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged for Deshaun Watson

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged to trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. And it’s not the Eagles. On Saturday afternoon, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Dolphins are now the frontrunner, while the Texans are asking for a ton. In addition, Robinson reports that the Eagles were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy